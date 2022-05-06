Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Price Hits $14.01 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. During the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.01 or 0.00038861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $159.99 million and $2.17 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001776 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007800 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,415,813 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

