Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BKI. TheStreet cut shares of Black Knight from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Black Knight from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Black Knight currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.40.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $70.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Black Knight has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $84.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.58.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $387.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.31 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Knight will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth about $219,290,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth about $116,716,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,532 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,783 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth about $99,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

