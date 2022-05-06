BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.15

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.15 and last traded at C$7.17, with a volume of 287863 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.45.

Several equities analysts have commented on BB shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

