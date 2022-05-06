BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Robert W. Baird

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.13.

BlackLine stock opened at $61.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.60 and a 200-day moving average of $91.72. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $135.00.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackLine will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $33,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,422.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,927 shares of company stock worth $349,413 in the last ninety days. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in BlackLine by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackLine by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

