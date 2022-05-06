Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director John Robert Finbow Sells 4,000 Shares

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) Director John Robert Finbow sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total value of C$21,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$286,907.25.

John Robert Finbow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, John Robert Finbow sold 1,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total value of C$6,290.00.

Shares of BLN traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.92. Blackline Safety Corp. has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$9.09. The company has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$15.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.51 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$11.50 price target on Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.88.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

