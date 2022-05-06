BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.00.

NYSE:BLK traded down $31.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $633.81. 883,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,826. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $709.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $819.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $610.00 and a 1 year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.