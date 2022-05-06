BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $633.06. 18,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,207. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $610.00 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $96.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $709.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $819.83.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.00.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

