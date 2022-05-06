BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (BKN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

NYSE BKN opened at $14.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 9.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 13,737 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 35,432 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 12.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

