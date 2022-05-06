BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (MUC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of MUC opened at $11.79 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.33.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,958,000 after acquiring an additional 31,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.