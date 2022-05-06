BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (MIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

MIY stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 66,426 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 27,431 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. 15.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

