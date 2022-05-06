BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHV opened at $12.93 on Friday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $21.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 94.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 37.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 8.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period.

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

