Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:BCSAU) Lock-Up Period Will End on May 9th

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:BCSAU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, May 9th. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I had issued 26,100,000 shares in its public offering on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $261,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ:BCSAU opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,110,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $819,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,033,000.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on the companies in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

