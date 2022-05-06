BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BXC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on BlueLinx from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlueLinx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on BlueLinx from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BlueLinx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.25.

NYSE BXC opened at $97.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.59. BlueLinx has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $100.01. The company has a market capitalization of $952.66 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $13.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.59 by $4.60. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 125.54% and a net margin of 8.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 10,918 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 17.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the fourth quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

