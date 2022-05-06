BMO Capital Markets Increases Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target to C$37.00

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.05% from the stock’s current price.

UNS has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Uni-Select in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Uni-Select from C$27.50 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.07.

TSE UNS traded down C$1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting C$28.02. The company had a trading volume of 132,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,223. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$29.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.34. Uni-Select has a one year low of C$12.33 and a one year high of C$33.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82. The company has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,075.00.

Uni-Select ( TSE:UNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$504.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$495.37 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uni-Select will post 1.7799999 EPS for the current year.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

