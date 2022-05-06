BMO Capital Markets Lowers Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target to C$24.00

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

KMMPF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.75 to C$23.75 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.75 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.50 to C$25.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

KMMPF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.45. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.44. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $18.62.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.