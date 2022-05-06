BMO Capital Markets Lowers SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target to C$30.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNCAF traded down $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.64. 2,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average is $24.11.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

