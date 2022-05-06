BMO Capital Markets Raises Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target to C$50.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

TRRSF traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.52.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.