BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 69,073 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,073 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.22% of American Water Works worth $75,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 33,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 93,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

NYSE:AWK traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.20 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 33.99%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

