BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $43.33 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 116.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 361,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,343 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Xylem were worth $43,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 1.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,427,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,983,000 after buying an additional 120,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,465,000 after buying an additional 109,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Xylem by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,092,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,852,000 after buying an additional 55,901 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,519,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,157,000 after buying an additional 254,493 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 5.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,302,000 after buying an additional 116,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,498. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Xylem Profile (Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.