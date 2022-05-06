BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 37,871 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,871 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of Capital One Financial worth $51,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COF traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,157. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.82 and its 200 day moving average is $145.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.18. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Edward Jones upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.70.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

