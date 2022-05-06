BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 56,612 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,807,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,612 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.29% of Tata Motors worth $58,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,021,000 after acquiring an additional 207,432 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 312,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,026,000 after acquiring an additional 231,057 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 13,743 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Several research firms recently commented on TTM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

TTM stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.63. 16,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,067. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.99. Tata Motors Limited has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Tata Motors Limited will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

