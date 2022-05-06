Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Upgraded to Buy at Vertical Research

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) was upgraded by Vertical Research to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a C$2.20 target price on the stock. Vertical Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 77.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BBD.B. CIBC raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.35.

Shares of TSE BBD.B traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,367,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,190,374. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.63. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$0.86 and a 12 month high of C$2.28. The stock has a market cap of C$2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.47.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

