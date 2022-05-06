boohoo group’s (BOO) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.87) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BOO. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 350 ($4.37) to GBX 190 ($2.37) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.50) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 260.50 ($3.25).

LON:BOO opened at GBX 74.98 ($0.94) on Tuesday. boohoo group has a 12 month low of GBX 63.32 ($0.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 337 ($4.21). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 86.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 119.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. The company has a market capitalization of £950.51 million and a P/E ratio of 16.30.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

