Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives $2,746.48 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,790.79.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,460.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $30.59 on Tuesday, hitting $2,202.50. The company had a trading volume of 17,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,646. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,181.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,322.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $89.77 billion, a PE ratio of 179.35, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,796.45 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $4.82. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking will post 88.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Booking by 1.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 11.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

