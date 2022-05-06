Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $2,985.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BKNG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $2,512.00 price objective on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,785.28.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,171.91 on Thursday. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,796.45 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market cap of $88.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,181.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2,322.58.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $4.82. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Booking will post 88.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Booking by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 87 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.