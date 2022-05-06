Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.82 EPS

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $4.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.26) EPS.

BKNG stock traded up $30.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,202.49. 21,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,646. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,796.45 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,181.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,322.58. The stock has a market cap of $89.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,790.79.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

