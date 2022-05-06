Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 181,672 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $79,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,274,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,832,000 after buying an additional 212,915 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,182,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,210,000 after buying an additional 399,748 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,083,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,653,000 after buying an additional 435,033 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,143,000 after buying an additional 222,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,328,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,623,000 after buying an additional 27,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,594.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $85.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.20. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $91.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

