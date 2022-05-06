Bradley Vizi Sells 30,683 Shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 30,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $615,500.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,511,343 shares in the company, valued at $30,317,540.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bradley Vizi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, May 5th, Bradley Vizi sold 1,539 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $30,780.00.

NASDAQ:RCMT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.62. The company had a trading volume of 137,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,157. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.15. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.35. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 46.67% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCMT. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RCM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,832,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in RCM Technologies in the third quarter worth $610,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 94,294 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 6,464.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 37,495 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RCM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded RCM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on RCM Technologies from $7.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on RCM Technologies from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

About RCM Technologies (Get Rating)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.