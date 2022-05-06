Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Announces None Dividend of $0.60

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, May 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Brigham Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 80.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Brigham Minerals to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $26.64 on Friday. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $2,774,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 780,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,167. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,216,000 after acquiring an additional 73,583 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after acquiring an additional 48,369 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 257,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 140,793 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 24,302 shares during the period. 68.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

