Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Barclays

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EAT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brinker International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.68.

NYSE:EAT traded up $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $35.82. 12,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,623. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.33. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $65.67.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.08 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,103 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $500,534.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,315,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,955 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 7.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 8.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Brinker International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in Brinker International by 100.3% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 200.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

