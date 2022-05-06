Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Receives $351.35 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $351.35.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,120 ($13.99) to GBX 1,000 ($12.49) in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

OTCMKTS:BTVCY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.33. 16,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,392. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Britvic has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $29.19.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

