Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Raised by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,784 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $580.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,074,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $236.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $594.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $587.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

