Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

NYSE:BNL traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.82. 618,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,811. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 158.21%.

In other news, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 191,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 14,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,009,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after acquiring an additional 15,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

