Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.10

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.10 and traded as low as $1.47. Broadway Financial shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 174,400 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Broadway Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $118.20 million, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Broadway Financial ( NASDAQ:BYFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 1,822.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,671 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 62.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the third quarter valued at $200,000. 16.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadway Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

