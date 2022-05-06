Brokerages Anticipate AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.15). AquaBounty Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,901.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 52.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AQB stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. AquaBounty Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 32.79 and a quick ratio of 32.58.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

