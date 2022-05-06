Brokerages Anticipate Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.54) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Cinemark posted earnings of ($1.75) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $460.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.52 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 302.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.45.

NYSE CNK traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25, a PEG ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.21. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $25.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 44,487 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Cinemark during the third quarter worth about $1,464,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 401.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 67,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 54,249 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Cinemark by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,245,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,144,000 after purchasing an additional 709,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 3, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

