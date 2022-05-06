Brokerages Anticipate DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DURECT’s earnings. DURECT also reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 52.37% and a negative net margin of 259.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DRRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DURECT in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of DRRX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 772,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,605. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 7.94. The firm has a market cap of $96.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.47. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.85.

In other DURECT news, Director Judith J. Robertson acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DURECT during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in DURECT during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in DURECT by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DURECT by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in DURECT during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT (Get Rating)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

