Brokerages Anticipate Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Elanco Animal Health posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

NYSE ELAN traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $23.92. The company had a trading volume of 189,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,508. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,586,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,775,000 after purchasing an additional 548,577 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,947,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,038 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 510.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,218,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,555,000 after acquiring an additional 18,579,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,576,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,907,000 after acquiring an additional 595,779 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 67.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,854,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769,153 shares during the period.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

