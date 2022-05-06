Brokerages Anticipate Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.03) and the lowest is ($1.15). Phreesia posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 354.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year earnings of ($4.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($3.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.54) to ($3.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

PHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Phreesia from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Phreesia from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

NYSE:PHR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.17. 1,147,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,250. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.36. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $76.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $42,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $26,592,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $22,754,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,066,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,323,000 after purchasing an additional 348,237 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,175,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,953,000 after purchasing an additional 274,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

