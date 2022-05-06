Brokerages Anticipate Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to Post $3.38 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $3.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quidel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.08 and the lowest is $2.32. Quidel posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year earnings of $15.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.30 to $16.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $6.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.05 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 167.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

QDEL stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.93. 7,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,544. Quidel has a 12-month low of $88.37 and a 12-month high of $180.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.02.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $173,224.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Quidel in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Quidel by 4,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

