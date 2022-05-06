Brokerages Anticipate ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ZTO Express (Cayman).

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZTO shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calixto Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,146,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 416.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,855,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,312 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,043,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 466,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,301,000 after purchasing an additional 149,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,061,000. 34.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTO traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.54. 109,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,084,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $34.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

