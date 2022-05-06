Brokerages Expect F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to Post $2.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) will post $2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for F5’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the lowest is $2.19. F5 reported earnings per share of $2.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 will report full-year earnings of $9.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $9.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.19 to $11.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow F5.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.20 million. F5 had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FFIV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $270.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.15.

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total transaction of $154,025.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,568.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.95, for a total transaction of $33,622.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in F5 in the third quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 1,104.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

FFIV opened at $168.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F5 has a 12 month low of $166.02 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.18.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

