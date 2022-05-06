Brokerages Expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Brokerages expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) to post $2.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp posted sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year sales of $8.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.41 billion to $8.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.06 billion to $9.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FITB. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,258,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,575,750. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,745 shares of company stock valued at $5,671,555 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% during the third quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 121,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

