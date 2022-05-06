Brokerages Expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Brokerages expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) to post $2.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp posted sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year sales of $8.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.41 billion to $8.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.06 billion to $9.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,258,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,575,750. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.
In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,745 shares of company stock valued at $5,671,555 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% during the third quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 121,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
