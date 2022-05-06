Brokerages Expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.13. Lincoln Educational Services reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.65 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lincoln Educational Services.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LINC. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 9.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 28.8% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 16.7% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,000. 60.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.84. The company had a trading volume of 458 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,662. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $187.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.86.

About Lincoln Educational Services (Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.