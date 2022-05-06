Brokerages Expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.13. Lincoln Educational Services reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.65 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lincoln Educational Services.
Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 9.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 28.8% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 16.7% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,000. 60.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ LINC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.84. The company had a trading volume of 458 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,662. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $187.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.86.
About Lincoln Educational Services (Get Rating)
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.
