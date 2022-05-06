Brokerages Expect Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Will Post Earnings of -$1.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) will report ($1.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.41). Praxis Precision Medicines reported earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 81.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full year earnings of ($5.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.07) to ($4.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($5.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.31) to ($4.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Praxis Precision Medicines.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.22).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 2,168.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 95,608 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the third quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,367. The company has a market capitalization of $368.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22. Praxis Precision Medicines has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $28.81.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

