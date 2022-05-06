Brokerages Expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. Sequans Communications posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on SQNS shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SQNS opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.63 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 759,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 51,973 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Shay Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 26,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,483,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,254,000 after buying an additional 370,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

