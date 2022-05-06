Brokerages Expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.07 Million

Equities analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) will report $138.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SFL’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $136.00 million to $140.13 million. SFL reported sales of $109.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year sales of $568.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $547.60 million to $590.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $566.02 million, with estimates ranging from $535.00 million to $597.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.21 million. SFL had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

SFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. DNB Markets lowered shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SFL in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SFL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SFL during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,896,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SFL by 206.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after buying an additional 901,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SFL by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,247,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,916,000 after buying an additional 867,792 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SFL by 133.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after buying an additional 536,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in SFL by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,816,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after buying an additional 515,003 shares in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFL traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 720,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,846. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. SFL has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $10.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

