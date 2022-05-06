Brokerages Expect Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Silvergate Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.72. Silvergate Capital reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $8.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Silvergate Capital.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 45.57%. The business had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SI. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.83.

In related news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $97,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 568,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,662,000 after purchasing an additional 38,456 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SI traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.53. The company had a trading volume of 20,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.83. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $80.78 and a 12-month high of $239.26.

About Silvergate Capital (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvergate Capital (SI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.