Brokerages Expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.72. SP Plus reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). SP Plus had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SP Plus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SP Plus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in SP Plus by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SP Plus by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 100.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 390.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus stock opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.70 million, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $35.99.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

