Brokerages Expect Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vacasa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vacasa will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vacasa.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.56 million.

VCSA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vacasa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vacasa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at about $519,780,000. Altos Ventures Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,920,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,831,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,777,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,583,000. Institutional investors own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,416. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47. Vacasa has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

